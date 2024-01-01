Menu
This Toyota Tacoma delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 16 Alloy -inc: wheel locks, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Toyota Tacoma Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, TRD Grade Fabric Seat Trim, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), Tires: 265/70R16, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

2023 Toyota Tacoma

34,359 KM

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

Used
34,359KM
VIN 3TYSZ5AN9PT132630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 34,359 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota Tacoma delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 16 Alloy -inc: wheel locks, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Toyota Tacoma Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, TRD Grade Fabric Seat Trim, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), Tires: 265/70R16, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

