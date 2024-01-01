Menu
This Toyota Tundra boasts a Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/210 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Styled Steel, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC).* This Toyota Tundra Features the Following Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 10-Speed Direct Shift Automatic, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tracker System, Tires: P245/75R18, Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.

2023 Toyota Tundra

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$53,864

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tundra

4x4 Crewmax SR

2023 Toyota Tundra

4x4 Crewmax SR

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 11844167
  2. 11844167
$53,864

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,000KM
VIN 5TFLA5DB8PX127888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24758A
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota Tundra boasts a Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/210 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Styled Steel, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC).* This Toyota Tundra Features the Following Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 10-Speed Direct Shift Automatic, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tracker System, Tires: P245/75R18, Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.* Stop By Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
2023 Toyota Tundra