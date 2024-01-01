$53,864+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tundra
4x4 Crewmax SR
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$53,864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 24758A
- Mileage 45,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Toyota Tundra boasts a Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/210 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Styled Steel, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC).* This Toyota Tundra Features the Following Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 10-Speed Direct Shift Automatic, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tracker System, Tires: P245/75R18, Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.* Stop By Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
