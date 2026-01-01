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2023 Toyota Tundra

30,610 KM

Details Features

$51,719

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Toyota Tundra

SR

Watch This Vehicle
14165593

2023 Toyota Tundra

SR

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

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Contact Seller

$51,719

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
30,610KM
VIN 5TFLA5DB1PX072779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,610 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
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705-474-9991

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$51,719

+ taxes & licensing>

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2023 Toyota Tundra