2024 MALIBU LOW MILAGE!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP.

2024 Chevrolet Malibu

4,600 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT 2024 MALIBU LOW MILAGE!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CALL NOW!!!

2024 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT 2024 MALIBU LOW MILAGE!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CALL NOW!!!

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
4,600KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST2RF189205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240683
  • Mileage 4,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 MALIBU LOW MILAGE!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CALL NOW!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-XXXX

866-385-7304

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2024 Chevrolet Malibu