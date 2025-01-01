Menu
LOW MILEAGE!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. LANE CHANGE ASSIST. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!

2024 Chevrolet Malibu

17,722 KM

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

12583388

2024 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
17,722KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST0RF194760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250682
  • Mileage 17,722 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE!!! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. LANE CHANGE ASSIST. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! RICHMOND 1-888-416-2199! OTTAWA (343)429-6444! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2024 Chevrolet Malibu