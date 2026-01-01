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2024 Hyundai Elantra
2024 Hyundai Elantra
Location
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
866-385-7304
$21,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
71,337KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4DG6RU717181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,337 KM
Vehicle Description
???? 2.0L 4CYL HYUNDAI ELANTRA PREFERRED 2024 Fuel-efficient comfort meets modern tech! ????
This 2024 Hyundai Elantra Preferred with only 71,337 KMs is packed with features to make every drive enjoyable. Stay warm with heated seats and steering wheel, connected with Apple/Android CarPlay, and safe with advanced driver assists!
? 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine
? Front Wheel Drive
? Heated Seats and Steering Wheel
? Remote Start
? Apple/Android CarPlay
? Lane Change and Blind Spot Assist
? Backup Camera
? Bluetooth Connectivity
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this HYUNDAI ELANTRA and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
This 2024 Hyundai Elantra Preferred with only 71,337 KMs is packed with features to make every drive enjoyable. Stay warm with heated seats and steering wheel, connected with Apple/Android CarPlay, and safe with advanced driver assists!
? 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine
? Front Wheel Drive
? Heated Seats and Steering Wheel
? Remote Start
? Apple/Android CarPlay
? Lane Change and Blind Spot Assist
? Backup Camera
? Bluetooth Connectivity
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this HYUNDAI ELANTRA and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
Call Dealer
866-385-XXXX(click to show)
$21,495
+ taxes & licensing>
MyCar.ca North Bay
866-385-7304
2024 Hyundai Elantra