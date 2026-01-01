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???? 2.0L 4CYL HYUNDAI ELANTRA PREFERRED 2024 Fuel-efficient comfort meets modern tech! ????<br><br> This 2024 Hyundai Elantra Preferred with only 71,337 KMs is packed with features to make every drive enjoyable. Stay warm with heated seats and steering wheel, connected with Apple/Android CarPlay, and safe with advanced driver assists!<br><br> ? 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine<br> ? Front Wheel Drive<br> ? Heated Seats and Steering Wheel<br> ? Remote Start<br> ? Apple/Android CarPlay<br> ? Lane Change and Blind Spot Assist<br> ? Backup Camera<br> ? Bluetooth Connectivity<br> ? Air Conditioning<br> ? Cruise Control<br> ? Full Power Group<br><br> ?? NO FEES! <span>(Just pay applicable taxes.)</span><br> ?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!<br><br> ?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:<br> ?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199<br> ?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444<br> ?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494<br> ?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560<br><br> ?? Visit <strong>WWW.MYCAR.CA</strong> to see this HYUNDAI ELANTRA and more!<br> ?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

2024 Hyundai Elantra

71,337 KM

Details Description Features

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Hyundai Elantra

Watch This Vehicle
14075427

2024 Hyundai Elantra

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

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Contact Seller

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
71,337KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4DG6RU717181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,337 KM

Vehicle Description

???? 2.0L 4CYL HYUNDAI ELANTRA PREFERRED 2024 Fuel-efficient comfort meets modern tech! ????



This 2024 Hyundai Elantra Preferred with only 71,337 KMs is packed with features to make every drive enjoyable. Stay warm with heated seats and steering wheel, connected with Apple/Android CarPlay, and safe with advanced driver assists!



? 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine

? Front Wheel Drive

? Heated Seats and Steering Wheel

? Remote Start

? Apple/Android CarPlay

? Lane Change and Blind Spot Assist

? Backup Camera

? Bluetooth Connectivity

? Air Conditioning

? Cruise Control

? Full Power Group



?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)

?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!



?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:

?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199

?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444

?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494

?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560



?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this HYUNDAI ELANTRA and more!

?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

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$21,495

+ taxes & licensing>

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2024 Hyundai Elantra