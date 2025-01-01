Menu
The 2024 Kia Carnival LX redefines the modern minivan with a bold SUV-inspired design, advanced technology, and impressive versatility. Perfectly tailored for families on the go, the Carnival LX offers three-row seating for up to eight passengers, spacious cargo capacity, and thoughtful convenience features to make every trip easier. FEATURES: FWD, 8-passenger seating with three rows, Cloth upholstery, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, Multiple USB ports for front and rear passengers, Rearview camera, Power-sliding rear doors for easy passenger entry and so much more. Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

2024 Kia Carnival

53,934 KM

$42,750

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Kia Carnival

LX HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO

2024 Kia Carnival

LX HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

VIN KNDNB5H35R6335941

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U7566A
  • Mileage 53,934 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Kia Carnival LX redefines the modern minivan with a bold SUV-inspired design, advanced technology, and impressive versatility. Perfectly tailored for families on the go, the Carnival LX offers three-row seating for up to eight passengers, spacious cargo capacity, and thoughtful convenience features to make every trip easier. FEATURES: FWD, 8-passenger seating with three rows, Cloth upholstery, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, Multiple USB ports for front and rear passengers, Rearview camera, Power-sliding rear doors for easy passenger entry and so much more.




Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which
can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

