LOW MILEAGE!!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!

2024 Kia Forte

18,459 KM

Details

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia Forte

EX+

12309653

2024 Kia Forte

EX+ LOW MILEAGE!!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
18,459KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF34AD8RE792123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250208
  • Mileage 18,459 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE!!!! SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! RICHMOND 1-888-416-2199! OTTAWA (343)429-6444! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2024 Kia Forte