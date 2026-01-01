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???? 2.0L 4CYL KIA FORTE EX 2024 Fuel-efficient performance meets modern convenience! ????<br><br> This sleek 2024 Kia Forte EX delivers exceptional value with low mileage and a loaded feature set. Perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures!<br><br> ? Heated Seats<br> ? Heated Steering Wheel<br> ? Apple CarPlay/Android Auto<br> ? Blind Spot Assist<br> ? Backup Camera<br> ? Bluetooth Connectivity<br> ? Air Conditioning<br> ? Cruise Control<br> ? Full Power Group<br><br> ?? NO FEES! <span>(Just pay applicable taxes.)</span><br> ?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!<br><br> ?? 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:<br> ?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199<br> ?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494<br> ?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560<br><br> ?? Visit <strong>WWW.MYCAR.CA</strong> to see this KIA FORTE and more!<br> ?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

2024 Kia Forte

82,403 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Kia Forte

Watch This Vehicle
14533872

2024 Kia Forte

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

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Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
82,403KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF34AD8RE756741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 260587
  • Mileage 82,403 KM

Vehicle Description

???? 2.0L 4CYL KIA FORTE EX 2024 Fuel-efficient performance meets modern convenience! ????



This sleek 2024 Kia Forte EX delivers exceptional value with low mileage and a loaded feature set. Perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures!



? Heated Seats

? Heated Steering Wheel

? Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

? Blind Spot Assist

? Backup Camera

? Bluetooth Connectivity

? Air Conditioning

? Cruise Control

? Full Power Group



?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)

?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!



?? 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:

?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199

?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494

?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560



?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this KIA FORTE and more!

?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

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866-385-7304

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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2024 Kia Forte