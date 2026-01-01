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2024 Kia Forte
2024 Kia Forte
Location
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
866-385-7304
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
82,403KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF34AD8RE756741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 260587
- Mileage 82,403 KM
Vehicle Description
???? 2.0L 4CYL KIA FORTE EX 2024 Fuel-efficient performance meets modern convenience! ????
This sleek 2024 Kia Forte EX delivers exceptional value with low mileage and a loaded feature set. Perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures!
? Heated Seats
? Heated Steering Wheel
? Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
? Blind Spot Assist
? Backup Camera
? Bluetooth Connectivity
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this KIA FORTE and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
This sleek 2024 Kia Forte EX delivers exceptional value with low mileage and a loaded feature set. Perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures!
? Heated Seats
? Heated Steering Wheel
? Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
? Blind Spot Assist
? Backup Camera
? Bluetooth Connectivity
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this KIA FORTE and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
Call Dealer
866-385-XXXX(click to show)
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing>
MyCar.ca North Bay
866-385-7304
2024 Kia Forte