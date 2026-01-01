Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2024 Mazda CX-30 GX is a compact SUV thats easy to enjoy every time you get behind the wheel. Its sleek design, comfortable interior, and confident handling make it a great choice for everything from the daily commute to weekend plans. With standard All-Wheel Drive and the quality youd expect from Mazda, the CX-30 GX is ready for whatever your day has in store. FEATURES: All-Wheel Drive, 8.8-inch Mazda Connect display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rearview camera, cruise control, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Smart Brake Support, Driver Attention Alert, push-button start, air conditioning, cloth seating, electronic parking brake with auto hold. Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

2024 Mazda CX-30

34,087 KM

Details Description Features

$28,700

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Mazda CX-30

GX HEATED FRONT SEATS - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
14419494

2024 Mazda CX-30

GX HEATED FRONT SEATS - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 14419494
  2. 14419494
  3. 14419494
  4. 14419494
  5. 14419494
  6. 14419494
  7. 14419494
  8. 14419494
  9. 14419494
  10. 14419494
  11. 14419494
  12. 14419494
  13. 14419494
  14. 14419494
  15. 14419494
  16. 14419494
  17. 14419494
  18. 14419494
  19. 14419494
Contact Seller

$28,700

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
34,087KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBBM9RM698831

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,087 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Mazda CX-30 GX is a compact SUV that's easy to enjoy every time you get behind the wheel. Its sleek design, comfortable interior, and confident handling make it a great choice for everything from the daily commute to weekend plans. With standard All-Wheel Drive and the quality you'd expect from Mazda, the CX-30 GX is ready for whatever your day has in store. FEATURES: All-Wheel Drive, 8.8-inch Mazda Connect display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rearview camera, cruise control, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Smart Brake Support, Driver Attention Alert, push-button start, air conditioning, cloth seating, electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which
can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to
an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

Used 2024 Mazda CX-30 GX HEATED FRONT SEATS - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO for sale in North Bay, ON
2024 Mazda CX-30 GX HEATED FRONT SEATS - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO 34,087 KM $28,700 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-9 GT HEADS UP DISPLAY - BOSE AUDIO - NAVIGATION - 360 DEGREE CAMERA for sale in North Bay, ON
2022 Mazda CX-9 GT HEADS UP DISPLAY - BOSE AUDIO - NAVIGATION - 360 DEGREE CAMERA 102,201 KM $33,643 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Avalon Limited POWER REAR SUNSHADE - JBL PREMIUM AUDIO - NAVIGATION for sale in North Bay, ON
2017 Toyota Avalon Limited POWER REAR SUNSHADE - JBL PREMIUM AUDIO - NAVIGATION 56,266 KM $26,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email North Bay Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,700

+ taxes & licensing>

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2024 Mazda CX-30