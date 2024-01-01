$28,947+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Corolla
SE CVT
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$28,947
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 11,787 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 11,787 Miles! This Toyota Corolla delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Variable transmission. Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer.*This Toyota Corolla Comes Equipped with These Options *Tracker System, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Remote Connect w/3-year trial Selective Service Internet Access, Rear Cupholder.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to make this car yours today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
705-474-9991