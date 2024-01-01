Menu
2024 Toyota Crown

5,887 KM

$61,498

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Auto

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$61,498

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,887KM
VIN JTDAFAAF0R3005268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 5,887 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 5,887 Miles! This Toyota Crown delivers a Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.4 L/146 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 21 Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents.* This Toyota Crown Features the Following Options *Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tires: 21.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Toyota Crown!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
