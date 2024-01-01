$61,498+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Crown
2024 Toyota Crown
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 5,887 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 5,887 Miles! This Toyota Crown delivers a Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.4 L/146 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 21 Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents.* This Toyota Crown Features the Following Options *Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tires: 21.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Toyota Crown!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
705-474-9991