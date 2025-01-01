Menu
This 2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT offers a smooth drive, a premium interior, and all the modern features that make daily driving easier. The mild-hybrid system helps with efficiency, and the GT trim adds upgraded comfort and technology. Its a solid choice if you want a newer three-row SUV with a refined feel and lots of features. FEATURES: AWD, Leather seating, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated second-row seats, Power front seats with driver memory, Panoramic sunroof, 3-zone climate control, 12.3-inch center display, Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bose® premium audio system, Head-up display, Wireless phone charger, 360° camera system, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring. Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.

2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

61,307 KM

$50,198

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

HEADS UP DISPLAY - BOSE AUDIO - LEATHER SEATING - THIRD ROW SEATING

13317992

2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

HEADS UP DISPLAY - BOSE AUDIO - LEATHER SEATING - THIRD ROW SEATING

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$50,198

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,307KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KKDHD9S1191486

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U7598
  • Mileage 61,307 KM

This 2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT offers a smooth drive, a premium interior, and all the modern features that make daily driving easier. The mild-hybrid system helps with efficiency, and the GT trim adds upgraded comfort and technology. Its a solid choice if you want a newer three-row SUV with a refined feel and lots of features. FEATURES: AWD, Leather seating, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated second-row seats, Power front seats with driver memory, Panoramic sunroof, 3-zone climate control, 12.3-inch center display, Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bose® premium audio system, Head-up display, Wireless phone charger, 360° camera system, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring.

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which
can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV