New and Used Dodge Journey for Sale in Ontario

Showing 1-50 of 237
Used 2017 Dodge Journey Canada Value Package - Power Windows for sale in Sudbury, ON

2017 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Package - Power Windows
$7,000
+ tax & lic
239,403KM
Palladino Mazda

Sudbury, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad CROSSROAD | AWD | SEVEN SEATER | BACKUP CAMERA | SIRIUS XM RADIO | NAV | HEATED LEATHER SEATS & STEE for sale in Innisfil, ON

2018 Dodge Journey

Crossroad CROSSROAD | AWD | SEVEN SEATER | BACKUP CAMERA | SIRIUS XM RADIO | NAV | HEATED LEATHER SEATS & STEE
$24,900
+ tax & lic
81,269KM
The Humberview Group

Innisfil, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Journey 7 SEATS,ONE OWNER,PUSH BUTTON START,CERTIFIED for sale in Mississauga, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

7 SEATS,ONE OWNER,PUSH BUTTON START,CERTIFIED
$10,990
+ tax & lic
141,000KM
HDO Cars Inc.

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey AWD LEATHER H-SEATS LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

AWD LEATHER H-SEATS LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$19,495
+ tax & lic
169,754KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 Dodge Journey

SXT
$21,888
+ tax & lic
53,150KM
Peel Chrysler Fiat

Mississauga, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg w/ Uconnect 4.3, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg w/ Uconnect 4.3, Cruise Control
$13,990
+ tax & lic
102,801KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Kingston, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT
$15,990
+ tax & lic
153,091KM
Platinum Auto Sales

Kingston, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey SXT BACK UP CAM - PUSH BUTTON START - CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Kingston, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT BACK UP CAM - PUSH BUTTON START - CLEAN CARFAX
$15,995
+ tax & lic
133,454KM
Autohouse Kingston

Kingston, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Sarnia, ON

2018 Dodge Journey

SXT
$24,989
+ tax & lic
138,237KM
Payless Automart

Sarnia, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Journey SE for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

SE
$10,888
+ tax & lic
152,325KM
AutoBerry Canada

Woodbridge, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Journey SE for sale in Dunnville, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

SE
$12,350
+ tax & lic
147,936KM
Dave's Auto Service

Dunnville, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Waterloo, ON

2017 Dodge Journey

SXT
$18,995
+ tax & lic
143,500KM
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Used 2010 Dodge Journey for sale in Burlington, ON

2010 Dodge Journey

Sale
$8,495
+ tax & lic
203,476KM
Precision Motors

Burlington, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT for sale in Mississauga, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT
$3,820
+ tax & lic
286,000KM
Gardiner Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T for sale in Brampton, ON

2013 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T
$13,510
+ tax & lic
112,344KM
CA Auto Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$11,990
+ tax & lic
186,926KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$11,990
+ tax & lic
173,309KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey *BLACK ON BLACK*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

*BLACK ON BLACK*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*CERTIFIED
$9,495
+ tax & lic
195,664KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Used 2011 Dodge Journey SXT/Accident Free/Automatic/Comes Certified for sale in Scarborough, ON

2011 Dodge Journey

SXT/Accident Free/Automatic/Comes Certified
$5,995
+ tax & lic
234,000KM
D2 Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Journey 1 Owner/Automatic/7Passenger/4 Cylinder Gas Saver for sale in Scarborough, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

1 Owner/Automatic/7Passenger/4 Cylinder Gas Saver
$8,995
+ tax & lic
139,000KM
D2 Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR CREW for sale in Belmont, ON

2013 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR CREW
$7,995
+ tax & lic
250,100KM
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Belmont, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Journey V6 R/T AWD CERTIFIED *7 PASSENGER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

V6 R/T AWD CERTIFIED *7 PASSENGER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
$14,995
+ tax & lic
132,440KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Windsor, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT
$9,995
+ tax & lic
97,019KM
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Windsor, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT
$10,995
+ tax & lic
194,535KM
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Journey Canada Value Package for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Package
$12,998
+ tax & lic
112,000KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad | AWD | 5 Passenger | Sunroof | Navigation for sale in Listowel, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad | AWD | 5 Passenger | Sunroof | Navigation
$18,995
+ tax & lic
112,094KM
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Listowel, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey SE Plus for sale in Stittsville, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

SE Plus
$13,888
+ tax & lic
119,262KM
Westend Automotive

Stittsville, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg for sale in St Catharines, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg
$9,995
+ tax & lic
209,053KM
Ed's Auto Sales

St Catharines, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Journey Back Up Camera Heated Mirrors Keyless Go Bluetooth for sale in St Catharines, ON

2018 Dodge Journey

Back Up Camera Heated Mirrors Keyless Go Bluetooth
$20,995
+ tax & lic
84,268KM
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Journey CVP/SE CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS | TRACTION CONTROL for sale in Wallaceburg, ON

2017 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS | TRACTION CONTROL
$21,977
+ tax & lic
63,139KM
Riverview GM

Wallaceburg, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Journey Crew for sale in Comber, ON

2013 Dodge Journey

Crew
$7,999
+ tax & lic
222,652KM
Pre Owned Car Shop

Comber, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey R/T ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$12,990
+ tax & lic
193,038KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Journey R/T ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
+ tax & lic
191,370KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Journey SXT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
+ tax & lic
185,588KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Journey R/T ** AWD, NAV, HTD LEATH ** for sale in St Catharines, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T ** AWD, NAV, HTD LEATH **
$14,999
+ tax & lic
169,465KM
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

St Catharines, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Journey CVP / Clean CarFax / CD Player for sale in Kingston, ON

2018 Dodge Journey

CVP / Clean CarFax / CD Player
$17,888
+ tax & lic
141,376KM
Paulette Auto Sales

Kingston, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD / Leather / NAV for sale in Kingston, ON

2018 Dodge Journey

GT AWD / Leather / NAV
$18,888
+ tax & lic
178,136KM
Paulette Auto Sales

Kingston, ON

Used 2019 Dodge Journey CVP / Clean CarFax / CD Player for sale in Kingston, ON

2019 Dodge Journey

CVP / Clean CarFax / CD Player
$23,888
+ tax & lic
105,515KM
Paulette Auto Sales

Kingston, ON

Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Morrisburg, ON

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT
$9,988
+ tax & lic
149,935KM
Strader Motor Sales

Morrisburg, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT for sale in Brantford, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT
$11,499
+ tax & lic
195,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

"WOW clean NO CCIDENTS" certified+FREE 6M warranty
Sale
$6,999
+ tax & lic
201,147KM
Kelly and Sons Auto

Ajax, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Journey for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Dodge Journey

$13,900
+ tax & lic
223,000KM
Auto Cross Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Journey GT AWD *No Accidents* Certified w/ 6 Mth Warranty for sale in Brantford, ON

2017 Dodge Journey

GT AWD *No Accidents* Certified w/ 6 Mth Warranty
$16,995
+ tax & lic
181,000KM
Five Star Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey SXT BLUETOOTH SW-AUDIO HTD-SEATS for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT BLUETOOTH SW-AUDIO HTD-SEATS
$14,498
+ tax & lic
162,860KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT P/SEAT 7-PASS REM-START 19-AL for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT P/SEAT 7-PASS REM-START 19-AL
$17,498
+ tax & lic
115,389KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Journey SE Plus **ONLY 70,000KM-1 OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS** for sale in Toronto, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

SE Plus **ONLY 70,000KM-1 OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS**
$10,900
+ tax & lic
70,000KM
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Toronto, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Journey CVP/SE Plus 1-Owner | NO Accident for sale in Waterloo, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE Plus 1-Owner | NO Accident
$15,470
+ tax & lic
78,000KM
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey BLACKTOP / HEATED SEATS / BACK CAM / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

BLACKTOP / HEATED SEATS / BACK CAM / NO ACCIDENTS
$18,995
+ tax & lic
121,203KM
Car Match Canada

Cambridge, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in London, ON

2018 Dodge Journey

SXT
$30,695
+ tax & lic
14,341KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales

London, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in North York, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT
$15,990
+ tax & lic
168,600KM
CrediCar

North York, ON