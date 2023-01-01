Filter Results
New and Used Dodge Journey for Sale in Ontario
Showing 1-50 of 237
2017 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Package - Power Windows
$7,000
239,403KM
Palladino Mazda
Sudbury, ON
2018 Dodge Journey
Crossroad CROSSROAD | AWD | SEVEN SEATER | BACKUP CAMERA | SIRIUS XM RADIO | NAV | HEATED LEATHER SEATS & STEE
$24,900
81,269KM
The Humberview Group
Innisfil, ON
2012 Dodge Journey
7 SEATS,ONE OWNER,PUSH BUTTON START,CERTIFIED
$10,990
141,000KM
HDO Cars Inc.
Mississauga, ON
2016 Dodge Journey
AWD LEATHER H-SEATS LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$19,495
169,754KM
5 Star Dealer Group
London, ON
2015 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg w/ Uconnect 4.3, Cruise Control
$13,990
102,801KM
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2015 Dodge Journey
SXT BACK UP CAM - PUSH BUTTON START - CLEAN CARFAX
$15,995
133,454KM
Autohouse Kingston
Kingston, ON
2016 Dodge Journey
SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$11,990
186,926KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2016 Dodge Journey
SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$11,990
173,309KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2015 Dodge Journey
*BLACK ON BLACK*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*CERTIFIED
$9,495
195,664KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
London, ON
2011 Dodge Journey
SXT/Accident Free/Automatic/Comes Certified
$5,995
234,000KM
D2 Auto Sales
Scarborough, ON
2012 Dodge Journey
1 Owner/Automatic/7Passenger/4 Cylinder Gas Saver
$8,995
139,000KM
D2 Auto Sales
Scarborough, ON
2014 Dodge Journey
V6 R/T AWD CERTIFIED *7 PASSENGER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
$14,995
132,440KM
Auto Moto of Ontario
Milton, ON
2012 Dodge Journey
SXT
$9,995
97,019KM
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
Windsor, ON
2016 Dodge Journey
SXT
$10,995
194,535KM
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
Windsor, ON
2014 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Package
$12,998
112,000KM
2016 Dodge Journey
Crossroad | AWD | 5 Passenger | Sunroof | Navigation
$18,995
112,094KM
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Listowel, ON
2016 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg
$9,995
209,053KM
Ed's Auto Sales
St Catharines, ON
2018 Dodge Journey
Back Up Camera Heated Mirrors Keyless Go Bluetooth
$20,995
84,268KM
Two Guys Quality Cars
St Catharines, ON
2017 Dodge Journey
CVP/SE CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS | TRACTION CONTROL
$21,977
63,139KM
Riverview GM
Wallaceburg, ON
2016 Dodge Journey
R/T ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$12,990
193,038KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2012 Dodge Journey
R/T ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
191,370KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2013 Dodge Journey
SXT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
185,588KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2014 Dodge Journey
R/T ** AWD, NAV, HTD LEATH **
$14,999
169,465KM
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
St Catharines, ON
2018 Dodge Journey
CVP / Clean CarFax / CD Player
$17,888
141,376KM
Paulette Auto Sales
Kingston, ON
2019 Dodge Journey
CVP / Clean CarFax / CD Player
$23,888
105,515KM
Paulette Auto Sales
Kingston, ON
2010 Dodge Journey
"WOW clean NO CCIDENTS" certified+FREE 6M warranty
Sale
$6,999
201,147KM
Kelly and Sons Auto
Ajax, ON
2017 Dodge Journey
GT AWD *No Accidents* Certified w/ 6 Mth Warranty
$16,995
181,000KM
Five Star Auto
Brantford, ON
2015 Dodge Journey
SXT BLUETOOTH SW-AUDIO HTD-SEATS
$14,498
162,860KM
2016 Dodge Journey
SXT P/SEAT 7-PASS REM-START 19-AL
$17,498
115,389KM
2012 Dodge Journey
SE Plus **ONLY 70,000KM-1 OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS**
$10,900
70,000KM
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Toronto, ON
2014 Dodge Journey
CVP/SE Plus 1-Owner | NO Accident
$15,470
78,000KM
Carimex
Waterloo, ON
2016 Dodge Journey
BLACKTOP / HEATED SEATS / BACK CAM / NO ACCIDENTS
$18,995
121,203KM
Car Match Canada
Cambridge, ON
2018 Dodge Journey
SXT
$30,695
14,341KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales
London, ON
