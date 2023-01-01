Menu
Beautiful one owner Venza All Wheel Drive XLE Model , Purchased new and serviced with us , Lots of standard equipment , navigation , leather seat surfaces , heated front seats , 6 way power driver seat , panoramic sunroof , anti-theft system , plus added accessories , block heater , bodyside moldings , hitch & wiring package good for 3,500 lbs trailer towing capacity , cargo liner , hood deflector , long range auto start

2016 Toyota Venza

158,439 KM

Details Description Features

$22,617

+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Venza

V6 AWD XLE

2016 Toyota Venza

V6 AWD XLE

Tri-Town Toyota

998039 Hwy 11 North, North Temiskaming Shores, ON P0J 1P0

705-647-5959

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,617

+ taxes & licensing

158,439KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 4T3BK3BB3GU124417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Perforated Leather , Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,439 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful one owner Venza All Wheel Drive XLE Model , Purchased new and serviced with us , Lot's of standard equipment , navigation , leather seat surfaces , heated front seats , 6 way power driver seat , panoramic sunroof , anti-theft system , plus added accessories , block heater , bodyside moldings , hitch & wiring package good for 3,500 lbs trailer towing capacity , cargo liner , hood deflector , long range auto start 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

998039 Hwy 11 North, North Temiskaming Shores, ON P0J 1P0

705-647-5959

$22,617

+ taxes & licensing

Tri-Town Toyota

705-647-5959

2016 Toyota Venza