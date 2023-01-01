$22,617+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Venza
V6 AWD XLE
Location
Tri-Town Toyota
998039 Hwy 11 North, North Temiskaming Shores, ON P0J 1P0
705-647-5959
Certified
$22,617
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Perforated Leather , Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,439 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful one owner Venza All Wheel Drive XLE Model , Purchased new and serviced with us , Lot's of standard equipment , navigation , leather seat surfaces , heated front seats , 6 way power driver seat , panoramic sunroof , anti-theft system , plus added accessories , block heater , bodyside moldings , hitch & wiring package good for 3,500 lbs trailer towing capacity , cargo liner , hood deflector , long range auto start
