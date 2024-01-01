Menu
<p>Beautiful one owner 2016 Toyota Venza XLE All Wheel Drive Redwood Edition model , navigation system , perforated redwood leather seats surfaces , heated front seats , power liftgate , panoramic glass roof , anti -theft system , bodyside moldings , cargo liner , hood guard , block heater plus a full set on winter alloy tires with snow tires !!!</p><p>One Owner , No Accidents contact Marc Fortier 705 648 3790 call or text anytime for more information </p>

2016 Toyota Venza

96,559 KM

$24,617

+ tax & licensing
Location

Tri-Town Toyota

998039 Hwy 11 North, North Temiskaming Shores, ON P0J 1P0

705-647-5959

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,617

+ taxes & licensing

96,559KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 4T3BK3BB3GU122473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Redwood
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,559 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful one owner 2016 Toyota Venza XLE All Wheel Drive Redwood Edition model , navigation system , perforated redwood leather seats surfaces , heated front seats , power liftgate , panoramic glass roof , anti -theft system , bodyside moldings , cargo liner , hood guard , block heater plus a full set on winter alloy tires with snow tires !!!

One Owner , No Accidents contact Marc Fortier 705 648 3790 call or text anytime for more information 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

