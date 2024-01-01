$24,617+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Venza
Redwood Edition V6 AWD
2016 Toyota Venza
Redwood Edition V6 AWD
Location
Tri-Town Toyota
998039 Hwy 11 North, North Temiskaming Shores, ON P0J 1P0
705-647-5959
Certified
$24,617
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Redwood
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,559 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful one owner 2016 Toyota Venza XLE All Wheel Drive Redwood Edition model , navigation system , perforated redwood leather seats surfaces , heated front seats , power liftgate , panoramic glass roof , anti -theft system , bodyside moldings , cargo liner , hood guard , block heater plus a full set on winter alloy tires with snow tires !!!
One Owner , No Accidents contact Marc Fortier 705 648 3790 call or text anytime for more information
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tri-Town Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Tri-Town Toyota
Tri-Town Toyota
Call Dealer
705-647-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
705-647-5959