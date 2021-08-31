2018 Toyota RAV4

+ taxes & licensing
705-647-5959
998039 Hwy 11 North, North Temiskaming Shores, ON P0J 1P0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2018 Rav 4 All Wheel Drive XLE package in Ruby Red Pearl with 8 way power driver seat , heated front buckets , push button start , lane departure alert , auto high beams , Toyota long range auto start , hood deflector , block heater and even pre-collision system , previous customer declared an accident in teh amount of $ 6,839 rear tailgate was replaced with new parts a copy of the repairs will be supplied .
