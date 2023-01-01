Menu
2019 Chevrolet Colorado

87,158 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tri-Town Toyota

705-647-5959

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

ZR2

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

ZR2

Location

Tri-Town Toyota

998039 Hwy 11 North, North Temiskaming Shores, ON P0J 1P0

705-647-5959

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,158KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9464487
  • Stock #: 23T0719A
  • VIN: 1GCGTEENXK1155417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,158 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Balance of Factory Warranty
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

