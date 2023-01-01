Menu
2019 Toyota Highlander

75,609 KM

Details

$40,617

+ tax & licensing
$40,617

+ taxes & licensing

Tri-Town Toyota

705-647-5959

2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

2019 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Location

Tri-Town Toyota

998039 Hwy 11 North, North Temiskaming Shores, ON P0J 1P0

705-647-5959

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,617

+ taxes & licensing

75,609KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10285035
  • Stock #: A643
  • VIN: 5TDDZRFH7KS948355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 75,609 KM

Vehicle Description

7 Passenger Highlander Limited with Quad seating with all the following standard equipment , Audio easy speak , JBL sound system , 12 Speakers , XM Radio , Navigation , 3 Zone climate control air conditioning , Perforated leather seat surfaces , Heated and Ventilated front bucket seats , Quad Seating , Back up camera , Bird eye view , 19" Alloy Chrome Clad Wheels , Panoramic Sunroof , Fog lamps , Bodyside moldings , Toyota long range auto start , Cargo Liner 

Please note ***** Carfax report which the customer declared in the amount of $5,676 back in May 2020 , Rear Bumper Assembly , Right Quarter panel , copy of repair estimate available for viewing . 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

More inventory From Tri-Town Toyota

2019 Toyota Highland...
 75,609 KM
$40,617 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Tri-Town Toyota

Tri-Town Toyota

998039 Hwy 11 North, North Temiskaming Shores, ON P0J 1P0

