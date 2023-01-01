2019 Toyota Highlander

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,617 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 5 , 6 0 9 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10285035

10285035 Stock #: A643

A643 VIN: 5TDDZRFH7KS948355

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 75,609 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Forward Collision Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Rear Cross Traffic Alert Lane Departure Assist Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Tow Hooks Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Cooled Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Windows Panoramic Roof Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Proximity Key Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.