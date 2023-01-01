$40,617+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED
Location
Tri-Town Toyota
998039 Hwy 11 North, North Temiskaming Shores, ON P0J 1P0
705-647-5959
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$40,617
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10285035
- Stock #: A643
- VIN: 5TDDZRFH7KS948355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 75,609 KM
Vehicle Description
7 Passenger Highlander Limited with Quad seating with all the following standard equipment , Audio easy speak , JBL sound system , 12 Speakers , XM Radio , Navigation , 3 Zone climate control air conditioning , Perforated leather seat surfaces , Heated and Ventilated front bucket seats , Quad Seating , Back up camera , Bird eye view , 19" Alloy Chrome Clad Wheels , Panoramic Sunroof , Fog lamps , Bodyside moldings , Toyota long range auto start , Cargo Liner
Please note ***** Carfax report which the customer declared in the amount of $5,676 back in May 2020 , Rear Bumper Assembly , Right Quarter panel , copy of repair estimate available for viewing .
