2020 Toyota Tundra

998039 Hwy 11 North, North Temiskaming Shores, ON P0J 1P0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Tundra SR5 4X4 Long Box 8' Double cab in Alpine White with added accessories , block heater , towing mirrors , running boards , painted fender flares , Rhino box liner , back rack and Toyota dash cam ,long range auto start just to mention a few
