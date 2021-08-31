Menu
2020 Toyota Tundra

61,440 KM

$46,944

+ tax & licensing
$46,944

+ taxes & licensing

Tri-Town Toyota

705-647-5959

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Tundra

2020 Toyota Tundra

SR5

2020 Toyota Tundra

SR5

Location

Tri-Town Toyota

998039 Hwy 11 North, North Temiskaming Shores, ON P0J 1P0

705-647-5959

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,944

+ taxes & licensing

61,440KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7704415
  • Stock #: A487
  • VIN: 5TFCY5F10LX026208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,440 KM

Vehicle Description

Tundra SR5 4X4 Long Box 8' Double cab in Alpine White with added accessories , block heater , towing mirrors , running boards , painted fender flares , Rhino box liner , back rack and Toyota dash cam ,long range  auto start just to mention a few 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sliding Rear Window
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Tri-Town Toyota

Tri-Town Toyota

998039 Hwy 11 North, North Temiskaming Shores, ON P0J 1P0

