2021 Toyota Sienna
XLE AWD HYBRID 7 PASSENGER
Location
Tri-Town Toyota
998039 Hwy 11 North, North Temiskaming Shores, ON P0J 1P0
705-647-5959
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Interior Colour Softex , Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 51,572 KM
Vehicle Description
A rare find 2021 Toyota Sienna XLE Hybrid All Wheel drive , One owner , accident free with 7 Passenger seating , plus all the following standard equipment , 8 speaker audio , power moonroof , 4 way power driver and passenger seat , softex interior trim , smart key with push button start , 4 zone climate control air conditioning , heated steering wheel , heated front seats plus the previous owner added Toyota hitch and wiring package to tow there golf cart , trickle charger , premium block heater , cargo liner , bodyside moldings , hood deflector and driver and passenger front window tint.
Call or text Marc Fortier 705 648 3790 for more information or email marc@tritowntoyota.ca
Tri-Town Toyota
705-647-5959