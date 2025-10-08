$50,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Venza
XLE AWD HYBRID
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8659228
- Stock #: 22T2366A
- VIN: JTEAAAAH3MJ025580
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
- Interior Colour BLACK SOFTEX
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 19,330 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Rare Venza Hybrid All Wheel Drive in Ruby Flare Pearl with Black Softex interior trim with all the standard equipment including , 19" alloy wheels , 12.3" touch screen , premium audio JBL 9 speakers 1200 watt with navigation & remote connect , heated steering wheel , heated and ventilated from seats , power liftgate , 8 way power driver seat with memory , 4 way power passenger seat , plus customer added accessories , hood deflector , cargo liner , bateery trickle charger , premium block heater plus full set of bridgestone winter tires on winter alloy wheels with sensors & Remaining Platinum Toyota Warranty good till 08-10-2025 or 100,000 km and Toyota Limited Powertrain Warranty good till 08-10-2026 or 100,000 km
