Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota Venza

19,330 KM

Details Description Features

$50,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$50,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tri-Town Toyota

705-647-5959

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Venza

2021 Toyota Venza

XLE AWD HYBRID

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Venza

XLE AWD HYBRID

Location

Tri-Town Toyota

998039 Hwy 11 North, North Temiskaming Shores, ON P0J 1P0

705-647-5959

  1. 1654185035
  2. 1654185048
  3. 1654185056
  4. 1654185066
  5. 1654185079
  6. 1654185088
  7. 1654185099
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$50,995

+ taxes & licensing

19,330KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8659228
  • Stock #: 22T2366A
  • VIN: JTEAAAAH3MJ025580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Interior Colour BLACK SOFTEX
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,330 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Rare Venza Hybrid All Wheel Drive in Ruby Flare Pearl with Black Softex interior trim with all the standard equipment including , 19" alloy wheels , 12.3" touch screen , premium audio JBL 9 speakers 1200 watt with navigation & remote connect , heated steering wheel , heated and ventilated from seats , power liftgate , 8 way power driver seat with memory , 4 way power passenger seat , plus customer added accessories , hood deflector , cargo liner , bateery trickle charger , premium block heater plus full set of bridgestone winter tires on winter alloy wheels with sensors & Remaining Platinum Toyota Warranty good till 08-10-2025 or 100,000 km and Toyota Limited Powertrain Warranty good till 08-10-2026 or 100,000 km 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tri-Town Toyota

2021 Toyota Venza XL...
 19,330 KM
$50,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Highland...
 61,813 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 46,358 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tri-Town Toyota

Tri-Town Toyota

Tri-Town Toyota

998039 Hwy 11 North, North Temiskaming Shores, ON P0J 1P0

Call Dealer

705-647-XXXX

(click to show)

705-647-5959

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory