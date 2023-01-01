Menu
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

5,705 KM

Details Description Features

$38,117

+ tax & licensing
$38,117

+ taxes & licensing

Tri-Town Toyota

705-647-5959

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE AWD Premium

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

LE AWD Premium

Location

Tri-Town Toyota

998039 Hwy 11 North, North Temiskaming Shores, ON P0J 1P0

705-647-5959

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,117

+ taxes & licensing

5,705KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: A565
  • VIN: 7MUBAABG1NV015428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,705 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Toyota Cross All Wheel Drive Premium Package , + 6 Speaker Audio System+ Heated Front Seats+ LED Headlamps+ Rear Window Wiper+ Wireless Apple Carplay & Android Auto+ 17” Alloys+ Heated Leather Steering Wheel+ Smart Key w/Push Button Start+ Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert+ Tonneau Cover+ 8” Toyota Multimedia w/ Service/Safety Connect (Up to 10yr trial), RemoteConnect (3yr trial), Drive Connect capable (subscription required)+ Power Moonroof+ Wireless Charger+ Roof Rails

Plus Toyota accessories Premium, Block Heater , Bodyside Moldings 

Extra Care Protection Toyota Platinum Plan good till May 24,2026 or 100,000 km 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tri-Town Toyota

Tri-Town Toyota

998039 Hwy 11 North, North Temiskaming Shores, ON P0J 1P0

705-647-5959

