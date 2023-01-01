Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Toyota Tundra

27 KM

Details Description Features

$62,874

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$62,874

+ taxes & licensing

Tri-Town Toyota

705-647-5959

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Tundra

2023 Toyota Tundra

Crew Max TRD Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota Tundra

Crew Max TRD Sport

Location

Tri-Town Toyota

998039 Hwy 11 North, North Temiskaming Shores, ON P0J 1P0

705-647-5959

  1. 1695648420
  2. 1695648420
  3. 1695648366
  4. 1695648420
  5. 1695648420
  6. 1695648420
  7. 1695648420
  8. 1695648420
  9. 1695648420
Contact Seller

$62,874

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
27KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10466691
  • Stock #: 23T7127
  • VIN: 5TFLA5DB4PX127127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27 KM

Vehicle Description

Brand New Just landed 2023 Toyota Tundra Crew Max TRD Sport in Midnight Black , + 8-way Power Driver & Passenger Adjustable Seats+ 2-way Power Driver & Passenger Lumbar Support+ Heated Front Seats+ Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel+ Leather Wrapped Shift Knob+ Drive Mode Select (3)+ Hill Start Assist Control+ Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control+ LED Fog Lamps+ Large Fuel Tank+ Increased output engine+ Active Front Spoiler+ 20” Sport Alloy Wheels+ TRD Grille+ TRD Sport Tuned Shocks+ Blind Spot Monitor w/RCTA+ Intuitive Parking Assist with Auto Braking

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tri-Town Toyota

2023 Toyota Tundra C...
 27 KM
$62,874 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tri-Town Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tri-Town Toyota

Tri-Town Toyota

998039 Hwy 11 North, North Temiskaming Shores, ON P0J 1P0

Call Dealer

705-647-XXXX

(click to show)

705-647-5959

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory