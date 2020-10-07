Menu
1974 Datsun 280Z

76,000 MI

Details Description

$69,995

+ tax & licensing
$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

1974 Datsun 280Z

1974 Datsun 280Z

260Z 5-SPEED

1974 Datsun 280Z

260Z 5-SPEED

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,000MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6156813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 76,000 MI

Vehicle Description

1974 Datsun 260z w/ 5-Speed Transmission. Safety Certified Vehicle.

 

All In Price: $69,995 + HST & Licensing

 

Odometer: 76,000 Miles

 

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400

www.monacomotorcars.com

(416) 7-Monaco

(416) 766-6226

 

 

At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through a Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal, because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Same-Day delivery is available on all vehicles, conditions apply. We strive for our customers to drive their dream vehicle at an affordable cost.

 

 

Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from.

 

 

Have a Trade-In Vehicle? Bring it by for an Appraisal!

 

 

Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you:

1)Ontario Safety Certification

2)CARFAX (full vehicle history)

3)36-DAYs or 2000 KM Safety Warranty

 

 

Business Hours: (Monday  Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

