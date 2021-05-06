Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1985 Cadillac Fleetwood

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

Contact Seller
1985 Cadillac Fleetwood

1985 Cadillac Fleetwood

Brougham

Watch This Vehicle

1985 Cadillac Fleetwood

Brougham

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7091395
  • VIN: 1G6DW6988F9719239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motor

2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 117,900 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2012 BMW Z4 sDrive28i
 284,800 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2011 Lexus RX 450h H...
 245,900 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motor

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Call Dealer

647-703-XXXX

(click to show)

647-703-2620

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory