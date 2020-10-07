Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1985 Chevrolet Corvette

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

Contact Seller
1985 Chevrolet Corvette

1985 Chevrolet Corvette

5.7 L.NO ACCIDENT WELL MAINTAIN

Watch This Vehicle

1985 Chevrolet Corvette

5.7 L.NO ACCIDENT WELL MAINTAIN

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5918772
  • Stock #: 3319
  • VIN: 1G1YY078XF5113319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1985 CHEVY  CORVETTE ,MUST SEE,NEVER SEEN THE WINTER NO RUST VERY CLEAN VEHICLE, 8 CYLINDERS, 5.7L AUTOMATIC, POWER OPTIONS, A/C, EXCELLENT RUN AND DRIVE,CLEAN  CAR FAX PROVIDED.NO ACCIDENT,WELL MAINTAIN.NEVER SEEN THE WINTER

NO RUST

AUTO REV                   

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B

TORONTO, ON

M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

TEXT MASSAGE: 416-828-0075 (limited respond)

E.MAIL:AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

WEB SITE:  https://autorevinc.ca/vehicles/

Monday to Friday – 10:00AM to 7:00PM Saturdays – 10:00AM to 5:00PM

CLOSED on Sundays

Dear auto rev Inc guest We are pleased to announce that, we are taking extra measures to keep all of our vehicles sanitized and detailed please remember to respect social distancing inside our store, thank you for your understanding 

Auto rev inc

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Rev Inc.

2012 Volkswagen Golf...
 132,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
1985 Chevrolet Corve...
 159,000 KM
$9,400 + tax & lic
2015 Fiat 500 Lounge...
 31,000 KM
$11,300 + tax & lic

Email Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

Call Dealer

416-636-XXXX

(click to show)

416-636-7776

Alternate Numbers
416-828-0075
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory