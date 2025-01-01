$29,999+ tax & licensing
1995 Toyota Land Cruiser
PRADO SX AUTO - 3.0L TURBO DIESEL
1995 Toyota Land Cruiser
PRADO SX AUTO - 3.0L TURBO DIESEL
Location
Monaco Motorcars Inc
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 288,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1995 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 3.0L 1KZ Turbo Diesel Engine. Japan Imported RHD Vehicle. Canadian Registered.
Odometer: 288,000 KM.
This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified.
Monaco Motorcars Inc.
Call Us At: (416) 766-6226
Visit Us At: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Business Hours:
Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm
Saturday : 10am - 5pm
Sunday: Closed
Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.
We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Monaco Motorcars Inc
Monaco Motorcars Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-766-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-766-6226