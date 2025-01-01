Menu
1995 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 3.0L 1KZ Turbo Diesel Engine. Japan Imported RHD Vehicle. Canadian Registered.

Odometer: 288,000 KM.

This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified.

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Call Us At: (416) 766-6226

Visit Us At: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm

Saturday : 10am - 5pm

Sunday: Closed

Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

1995 Toyota Land Cruiser

288,000 KM

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
1995 Toyota Land Cruiser

PRADO SX AUTO - 3.0L TURBO DIESEL

12508489

1995 Toyota Land Cruiser

PRADO SX AUTO - 3.0L TURBO DIESEL

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
288,000KM
VIN KZJ78003949500000

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 288,000 KM

1995 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 3.0L 1KZ Turbo Diesel Engine. Japan Imported RHD Vehicle. Canadian Registered.

Odometer: 288,000 KM.

This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified.

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Call Us At: (416) 766-6226

Visit Us At: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm

Saturday : 10am - 5pm

Sunday: Closed

Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

1995 Toyota Land Cruiser