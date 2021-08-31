Menu
1995 Toyota Supra

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$168,000

+ tax & licensing
$168,000

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

1995 Toyota Supra

1995 Toyota Supra

RZ-S |2JZ-GTE |TWIN TURBO |6-SPEED MANUAL

1995 Toyota Supra

RZ-S |2JZ-GTE |TWIN TURBO |6-SPEED MANUAL

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$168,000

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7792542
  • Stock #: 50
  • VIN: 2JZGTE

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2JZ-GTE Twin Turbo, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, HKS F-CON V Computer, ARC Intercooler, GReddy Profec Boost Controler, GReddy Airinx Air Intake, Apex i Rev/Speed Meter, Apex i Boost Gauge, Veilside Evolution Shift Knob, FET Turbo Timer, MOMO Corse Steering Wheel and More.

1995 Toyota Supra RZ-S Twin Turbo, RWD.

Monaco Motorcars Inc. *****5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6***** .

(416) 7-Monaco or (416) 766-6226.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario

At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Business Hours: (Monday Friday 10am to 7pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

