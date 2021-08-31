+ taxes & licensing
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2JZ-GTE Twin Turbo, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, HKS F-CON V Computer, ARC Intercooler, GReddy Profec Boost Controler, GReddy Airinx Air Intake, Apex i Rev/Speed Meter, Apex i Boost Gauge, Veilside Evolution Shift Knob, FET Turbo Timer, MOMO Corse Steering Wheel and More.
1995 Toyota Supra RZ-S Twin Turbo, RWD.
At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don't have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost.
