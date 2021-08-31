1995 Toyota Supra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$168,000 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

7792542 Stock #: 50

50 VIN: 2JZGTE

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Safety Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Convenience Keyless Entry Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

