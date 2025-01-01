$3,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
1997 Acura CL
2.2 Premium
1997 Acura CL
2.2 Premium
Location
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
416-665-1000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$3,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
216,985KM
Good Condition
VIN 19UYA1251VL800683
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 114211
- Mileage 216,985 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carview Motors
2009 Volkswagen Rabbit Trendline 194,171 KM $4,950 + tax & lic
2023 Honda Civic Touring 70,660 KM $22,950 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Sentra SV 158,176 KM $5,950 + tax & lic
Email Carview Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-665-XXXX(click to show)
$3,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Carview Motors
416-665-1000
1997 Acura CL