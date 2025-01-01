Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 1997 Acura CL 2.2 Premium for sale in North York, ON

1997 Acura CL

216,985 KM

Details

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

1997 Acura CL

2.2 Premium

Watch This Vehicle
12652614

1997 Acura CL

2.2 Premium

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

  1. 1750166396
  2. 1750166397
  3. 1750166397
  4. 1750166397
  5. 1750166397
  6. 1750166397
  7. 1750166397
  8. 1750166397
  9. 1750166397
  10. 1750166397
  11. 1750166397
  12. 1750166397
  13. 1750166397
  14. 1750166397
  15. 1750166397
  16. 1750166397
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
216,985KM
Good Condition
VIN 19UYA1251VL800683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 114211
  • Mileage 216,985 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carview Motors

Used 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit Trendline for sale in North York, ON
2009 Volkswagen Rabbit Trendline 194,171 KM $4,950 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Civic Touring for sale in North York, ON
2023 Honda Civic Touring 70,660 KM $22,950 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in North York, ON
2018 Nissan Sentra SV 158,176 KM $5,950 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

1997 Acura CL