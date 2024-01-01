Menu
1998 Chevrolet Corvette, a Great Choice for an American Sports Car !

AMAZING CONDITION, this 1998 Chevrolet Corvette comes with a 5.7 LITRE 8 CYLINDER MOTOR that putS out 345 HORSEPOWER.

Interior includes: LEATHER SEATS and a GREAT SOUNDING BOSE STEREO SYSTEM.

Well reviewed: Yes, the Corvette is an outstanding effort and competes favorably with the best in the class...Dont let the fact that the C5 will swallow two golf bags sway you into thinking this a gentrified sporting coupe. The 1998 Corvette is among the best true sports car your money can buy, (edumunds.com).

Rebirth of an American automotive icon isnt always the cause for celebration, but the exceptional fifth-generation Chevrolet Corvette garnered our highest accolades, earning Motor Trends 98 Car of the Year award. Long in development, the new Corvette set a new sports car benchmark for performance, technology, comfort, ergonomics, storage capacity, and value. We had to order a long-termer, (motortrend.com).

CAR RECONDITIONED AT CHAMPION MOTORS ! FOLLOWING IS A LIST OF WORK DONE: NEW ENGINE, LS7 CAMS, KOOK HEADERS WITH HIGH FLOW CATS, NEW PLUGS AND WIRES, REBUILT TRANSMISSION 10 K KMS AGO, TORQUE BAR REPLACED, REBUILT REAR DIFFERENTIAL, DYNO TUNED 350ISH AT THE WHEELS.

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

1998 Chevrolet Corvette

118,043 KM

$25,950

+ tax & licensing
1998 Chevrolet Corvette

Base

1998 Chevrolet Corvette

Base

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

  1. 11451296
  2. 11451296
$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,043KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YY22G2W5110540

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 118,043 KM

*COMING SOON*1998 Chevrolet Corvette, a Great Choice for an American Sports Car !

AMAZING CONDITION, this 1998 Chevrolet Corvette comes with a 5.7 LITRE 8 CYLINDER MOTOR that putS out 345 HORSEPOWER.

Interior includes: LEATHER SEATS and a GREAT SOUNDING BOSE STEREO SYSTEM.

Well reviewed: Yes, the Corvette is an outstanding effort and competes favorably with the best in the class...Don't let the fact that the C5 will swallow two golf bags sway you into thinking this a gentrified sporting coupe. The 1998 Corvette is among the best true sports car your money can buy, (edumunds.com).

Rebirth of an American automotive icon isn't always the cause for celebration, but the exceptional fifth-generation Chevrolet Corvette garnered our highest accolades, earning Motor Trend's '98 Car of the Year award. Long in development, the new Corvette set a new sports car benchmark for performance, technology, comfort, ergonomics, storage capacity, and value. We had to order a long-termer, (motortrend.com).

CAR RECONDITIONED AT CHAMPION MOTORS ! FOLLOWING IS A LIST OF WORK DONE: NEW ENGINE, LS7 CAMS, KOOK HEADERS WITH HIGH FLOW CATS, NEW PLUGS AND WIRES, REBUILT TRANSMISSION 10 K KMS AGO, TORQUE BAR REPLACED, REBUILT REAR DIFFERENTIAL, DYNO TUNED 350ISH AT THE WHEELS.

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Intermittent front wipers

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
rear window defogger
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Cassette

Trim

Leather upholstery

Convenience

Clock
Center Console

Powertrain

Rear limited slip differential

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver seat power adjustments
Premium brand
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
TARGA TOP REMOVABLE ROOF
17 INCH WHEEL DIAMETER

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

1998 Chevrolet Corvette