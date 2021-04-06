1998 Chevrolet Corvette

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,500 + taxes & licensing 1 6 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6848258

6848258 Stock #: KEY-20

KEY-20 VIN: 1G1YY22G8W5119128

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.