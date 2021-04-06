+ taxes & licensing
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.
CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=tZYbLI%2fH%2fLHiijz3X0iTIOwxG5iWyNNx
1998 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Targa 5.7L V8 LS1.
All In Price: $26,500 + HST & Licensing
Odometer: 105,000 Miles (168,000 KM)
This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified.
List of Modification/Upgrades:
Hood Insulator
Link Sway bar – Front/Rear, Tie rod ends – Front/Rear, Fender Cover
Corvette Floor Mats
Rebuild Display Unit in Dash – ’98 Corvette
Remove – Install the 5.7L Engine
Rebuild and Re-stroke the LS1 5.7L Engine to 383CI
1 ¾” Headers 3” pipe, High-low Cata (SS)
Corsa CAT Back (Stainless Steel)
Tune-up, Wiper module, Starter, belts, Tensioner, Plugs, Wires replacement
New Water Pump Install
Recovering Leather Seats – Armrest, New Foam seat – Dynomat Insulation
New Alternator / New Battery
Replace Plugs, Cam sensor, O2 sensor (Left side)
Replace Signal switch, Oil sensor
Rebuilt Transmission
3600 RPM Precision Converter
Replace Differential Seals
Replace Front and Rear Tires plus TPM sensors - New Rims
QA1 – GS402-09450 Front Coilovers
QA1 – GD403-07450 Rear Coilovers
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400
www.monacomotorcars.com
