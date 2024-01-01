Menu
One of a kind.<br>In pristine condition, One owner, very low km. Please see pictures of Restoration<br>The body was completely repainted. Upgraded top was installed, Cloth instead of vinyl roof.<br>Leather Miata seats were installed and upgraded. A kit was bought to redo the leather, steering wheel and the shifter boot leather was also installed as a part of this kit with red contrast stitching on the Centre console low profile upgraded rims and performance tires were purchased and installed.<br>Original wheels are included as well<br><br>Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

1999 Mazda Miata MX-5

64,793 KM

$19,950

+ tax & licensing
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

102 Turbine Dr Unit 8, North York, ON M9L 2S2

416-743-1010

Used
64,793KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1NB3530X0121108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 64,793 KM

Vehicle Description

One of a kind.
In pristine condition, One owner, very low km. Please see pictures of Restoration
The body was completely repainted. Upgraded top was installed, Cloth instead of vinyl roof.
Leather Miata seats were installed and upgraded. A kit was bought to redo the leather, steering wheel and the shifter boot leather was also installed as a part of this kit with red contrast stitching on the Centre console low profile upgraded rims and performance tires were purchased and installed.
Original wheels are included as well

Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

Power Brakes
Dual front airbags

Interior

rear window defogger

Convenience

Center Console

Exterior

Intermittent front wipers

Additional Features

SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE

