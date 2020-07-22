+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
No Accidents, Ontario Vehicle, Clean Carfax - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.
CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=vscjvy%2fbzVmKpXVeZNbSq79qnN2AyeLq
1999 Toyota Corolla VE Auto Just Arrived In Our Showroom. As-Is Vehicle.
All In Price: $1,600 + HST & Licensing
Odometer: 155,000 KM
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
