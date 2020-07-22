Menu
1999 Toyota Corolla

155,000 KM

Details

$1,600

+ tax & licensing
$1,600

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

1999 Toyota Corolla

1999 Toyota Corolla

VE - AS-IS

1999 Toyota Corolla

VE - AS-IS

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,600

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 5529702
  • VIN: 2T1BR12E2XC759567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents, Ontario Vehicle, Clean Carfax - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.

 

CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=vscjvy%2fbzVmKpXVeZNbSq79qnN2AyeLq

 

1999 Toyota Corolla VE Auto Just Arrived In Our Showroom. As-Is Vehicle.

 

All In Price: $1,600  + HST & Licensing

Odometer: 155,000 KM

 

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400

www.monacomotorcars.com

(416) 7-Monaco

(416) 766-6226

 

>>>SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

