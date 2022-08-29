Menu
2001 BMW 3 Series

163,944 KM

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

163,944KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9302725
  • VIN: WBAAV53401FJ65298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,944 KM

Vehicle Description

2001 BMW 330i, an Iconic BMW Commuter !

 

GREAT CONDITION, this 2001 BMW 330i comes with a 3 LITRE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 225 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING HARMON KARDON STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed:  "This car is THE BEST car when it comes to driving. Not even a modern BMW rivals the steering feel and handling these old E46's have. With the manual transmission this car is sublime. The 330i is comfortable, it's powerful, it handles, and it's relatively quiet," (edumunds.com).

 

"...it's vastly more satisfactory than cars you can buy now. The steering is a thing of joy, the handling and ride balance is the work of BMW absolutely in its pomp. It rolls less and damps its body motions better than the E36, and corners with calm resolution. ESP has arrived too," (topgear.com).

 

CLEAN CARFAX !

 

REAR WHEEL DRIVE for the BMW PURIST !

 

Includes SPORTS PACKAGE !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

