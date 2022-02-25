2001 Honda S2000

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,950 + taxes & licensing 2 1 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8332524

8332524 Stock #: 4463-12

4463-12 VIN: JHMAP11421T008378

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.