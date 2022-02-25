Menu
2001 Honda S2000

218,000 KM

Details

$29,950

+ tax & licensing
$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2001 Honda S2000

2001 Honda S2000

Convertible V-TEC 6 SPEED |BUDDY CLUB SPORT SPEC

2001 Honda S2000

Convertible V-TEC 6 SPEED |BUDDY CLUB SPORT SPEC

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

218,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8337324
  • Stock #: 12

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2001 Honda S2000 V-Tec - Convertible. Buddy Club Sport Spec Damper, Buddy Club Taillights, 6 Speed Manual, 17 Inch Custom Wheels, Push Start, Leather, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, USB, Aux, Power Windows, Power Door Mirror, CD Player, A/C and much more. Odometer: 218,000 KM

We speak your language: English, French, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi & Shona. 

(416) 7-Monaco 

(416) 766-6226 

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Address: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/ .

Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you:  

1) Ontario Safety Certification 

2) CARFAX (full vehicle history) 

3) 36-DAYs or 2000 KM Safety Warranty.

Business Hours:  

Monday : Friday 10am - 8pm 

Saturday :10am - 5pm 

Sunday : 12pm - 5pm 

Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls 

At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convertible Soft Top

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

