2002 Ford F-250

600,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,900

+ tax & licensing
$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

Perfect Auto Corp

416-740-0205

XLT

Location

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

600,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9279427
  • Stock #: 2201
  • VIN: 1ftnx21f12ea42201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 600,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TRADE IN SPECIAL - 7.3 L DIESEL - 4X4 - TRUCK RUNS AND DRIVES - This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Turbocharged

