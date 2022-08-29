Menu
2002 GMC C8500

147,000 KM

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

416-787-7888

2002 GMC C8500

2002 GMC C8500

plow and salter

2002 GMC C8500

plow and salter

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9302707

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Dump Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 147,000 KM

2002 GMC C8500, dump, plow, salter, landscaping dump, 6 speed manual, new clutch, 147000 kms, $19500

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

Alternate Numbers
416-428-7411
