2002 GMC C8500
plow and salter
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
147,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Dump Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2002 GMC C8500, dump, plow, salter, landscaping dump, 6 speed manual, new clutch, 147000 kms, $19500
