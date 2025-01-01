Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1747335533188_9113520349426967 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>2002 Porsche 911 Carrera Auto 3.6L - Imported From Japan</p><p>Odometer: 83,000 KM.</p><p>Call Us: (416) 766-6226</p><p>Monaco Motorcars Inc.</p><p>Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6</p><p>Business Hours:</p><p>Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm</p><p>Saturday: 10am - 5pm</p><p>Sunday : Closed</p><p>www.monacomotorcars.com</p><p>Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/</p><p>All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.</p><p>We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.</p><p>CASH PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.</p><p>FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.</p><p>We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.</p>

2002 Porsche 911

83,000 KM

Details Description

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2002 Porsche 911

CARRERA AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
12551198

2002 Porsche 911

CARRERA AUTO

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

  1. 12551198
  2. 12551198
  3. 12551198
  4. 12551198
  5. 12551198
  6. 12551198
  7. 12551198
  8. 12551198
  9. 12551198
  10. 12551198
  11. 12551198
  12. 12551198
  13. 12551198
  14. 12551198
  15. 12551198
  16. 12551198
  17. 12551198
  18. 12551198
  19. 12551198
  20. 12551198
  21. 12551198
  22. 12551198
  23. 12551198
  24. 12551198
  25. 12551198
Contact Seller

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,000KM
VIN WP0ZZZ99Z2S602759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 911CR
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 Porsche 911 Carrera Auto 3.6L - Imported From Japan

Odometer: 83,000 KM.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

CASH PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.

FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.

We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

Used 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD - 7PASSENGER|SUNROOF|BACKUPCAMERA|BLUETOOTH for sale in North York, ON
2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD - 7PASSENGER|SUNROOF|BACKUPCAMERA|BLUETOOTH 167,000 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan 370Z - CLEAN CARFAX|6SPDMANUAL|ALLOYS|PUSHSTART for sale in North York, ON
2017 Nissan 370Z - CLEAN CARFAX|6SPDMANUAL|ALLOYS|PUSHSTART 46,000 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD - 8PASSENGER|SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2016 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD - 8PASSENGER|SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|CAMERA 167,000 KM $23,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2002 Porsche 911