2002 Toyota Celica

192,674 KM

Details Description

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2002 Toyota Celica

2002 Toyota Celica

GT *WINTER SPECIAL!*|COUPE|PIONEER DECK|AUTO|ALLOY

2002 Toyota Celica

GT *WINTER SPECIAL!*|COUPE|PIONEER DECK|AUTO|ALLOY

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

192,674KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6363749
  Stock #: H4035A
  VIN: JTDDR32T220125939

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  • Stock # H4035A
  Mileage 192,674 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SPECIAL!** FINISHED IN SILVER ON MATCHING GREY INTERIOR, AM/FM, PIONEER DECK, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, AND MUCH MORE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

