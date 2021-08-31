2002 Toyota Hiace

+ taxes & licensing
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
4WD 3.0L TURBO DIESEL 4CYL -1KZ With Automatic Transmission. Toyota Hiace SuperCustom G Living Saloon EX - Right Hand Drive. 204,000km, Keyless Entry, Quad Power Sunroof, Power Curtains, Rear Climate Control, Auto Head light, Power Windows, Alloy wheels, A/C, CD Player and Much More.
