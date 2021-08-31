Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Toyota Hiace

204,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

Contact Seller
2002 Toyota Hiace

2002 Toyota Hiace

SUPERCUSTOM G - 4WD DIESEL

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Toyota Hiace

SUPERCUSTOM G - 4WD DIESEL

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

204,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7726741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BIEGE
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD 3.0L TURBO DIESEL 4CYL -1KZ With Automatic Transmission. Toyota Hiace SuperCustom G Living Saloon EX - Right Hand Drive. 204,000km, Keyless Entry, Quad Power Sunroof, Power Curtains, Rear Climate Control, Auto Head light, Power Windows, Alloy wheels, A/C, CD Player and Much More.

Monaco Motorcars Inc. *****5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6***** .

www.monacomotorcars.com (416) 7-Monaco or (416) 766-6226.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls. This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified. Business Hours: (Monday Friday 10am to 7pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

2014 RAM 1500 Longho...
 152,000 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2014 Land Rover LR2 ...
 67,000 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz C...
 92,000 KM
$20,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory