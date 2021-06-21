Menu
2003 BMW 5 Series

259,000 KM

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2003 BMW 5 Series

2003 BMW 5 Series

525i - AS ADVERTISED

2003 BMW 5 Series

525i - AS ADVERTISED

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

259,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7460000
  • Stock #: STOCK-38
  • VIN: WBADT434X3G024894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 259,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents, Clean CarFax. Safety Certified Vehicle.

2003 BMW 525i 4dr Sedan .As Advertised Vehicle

This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified

Monaco Motorcars Inc. 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6 Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400 www.monacomotorcars.com (416) 7-Monaco (416) 766-6226 At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal, because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Business Hours: (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

