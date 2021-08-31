Menu
2003 Chevrolet Tracker

234,001 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

2003 Chevrolet Tracker

2003 Chevrolet Tracker

LT

2003 Chevrolet Tracker

LT

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

234,001KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7772574
  VIN: 2CNBJ634336940954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 234,001 KM

Vehicle Description

CALLS OR TEXTS ONLY PLEASE ...WILL SELL FOR ABOVE SALE PRICE INCLUDING SAFETY, WARRANTY.PLUS HST AND LICENSING..ALSO INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 5000 KM LUBRICO DEALER SHIELD WARRANTY ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ..PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 416 271 9996 AUTO RESALE INC.56 MARTIN ROSS AVE TORONTO M3J 2L4 WE WORK BY APPT ONLY SO CALL 416 271 9996 THANK YOU

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Conventional Spare Tire

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

