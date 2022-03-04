Menu
2003 Ford Mustang

11,888 KM

Details Description Features

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

2003 Ford Mustang

2003 Ford Mustang

V6 CONVERTIBLE 11K KMS ONLY LIKE NEW

2003 Ford Mustang

V6 CONVERTIBLE 11K KMS ONLY LIKE NEW

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

11,888KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8643395
  VIN: 1FAFP44403F000000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 11,888 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS VEHICLE IS LIKE NEW.  ONLY HAS 11888 KMS.  READY FOR THE SUNNY DAYS.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Convertible Soft Top

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

