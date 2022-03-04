$16,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
Import Motors Canada
416-398-3500
2003 Ford Mustang
2003 Ford Mustang
V6 CONVERTIBLE 11K KMS ONLY LIKE NEW
Location
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
416-398-3500
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
11,888KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8643395
- VIN: 1FAFP44403F000000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 11,888 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS VEHICLE IS LIKE NEW. ONLY HAS 11888 KMS. READY FOR THE SUNNY DAYS.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Convertible Soft Top
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Import Motors Canada
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9