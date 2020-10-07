Menu
2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK

152,001 KM

Details

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK

2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK

3.2L

2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK

3.2L

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

152,001KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5945319
  • VIN: wdbkk65f43f281593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 152,001 KM

Vehicle Description

CALLS OR TEXTS ONLY PLEASE ...WILL SELL FOR ABOVE SALE PRICE INCLUDING SAFETY, WARRANTY.PLUS HST AND LICENSING..ALSO INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 5000 KM LUBRICO DEALER SHIELD WARRANTY ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ..PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 416 271 9996 AUTO RESALE INC.56 MARTIN ROSS AVE TORONTO M3J 2L4 WE WORK BY APPT ONLY SO CALL 416 271 9996 THANK YOU

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cell Phone Hookup
Convertible Hardtop

