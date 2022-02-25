$5,995+ tax & licensing
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Resale Inc.
416-271-9996
2003 Mitsubishi Outlander
LS 7 PASSENGER
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
122,001KM
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8321400
- VIN: JA4LZ31G93U610860
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 122,001 KM
Vehicle Description
CALLS OR TEXTS ONLY PLEASE ...WILL SELL FOR ABOVE SALE PRICE INCLUDING SAFETY, WARRANTY.PLUS HST AND LICENSING..ALSO INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 5000 KM LUBRICO DEALER SHIELD WARRANTY ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ..PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 416 271 9996 AUTO RESALE INC.56 MARTIN ROSS AVE TORONTO M3J 2L4 WE WORK BY APPT ONLY SO CALL 416 271 9996 THANK YOU
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
