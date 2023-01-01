2003 Toyota Camry Solara

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $6,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 5 , 0 0 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10376931

10376931 VIN: 2t1ff28p63c885689

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 105,002 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Premium Sound System CD Player Seating Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire

