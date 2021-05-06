Menu
2004 BMW 3 Series

245,786 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
4dr Sport Wgn RWD 325i

245,786KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7125016
  • VIN: WBAEN33494PC13615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 245,786 KM

Vehicle Description

A rare find, 2004 BMW 325i (RWD) Touring style!

In excellent condition, runs and drives like new. No dash lights on.

Safety available at extra cost***

We welcome all trade-in vehicles, top dollar for your car! Good or bad condition!

Financing available at 4.99% with $0 down on OAC!

Excella Automotive - your one stop shop for all your automotive needs! For Sales please call 416 278 8957!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

