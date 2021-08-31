Menu
2004 BMW 3 Series

222,272 KM

Details Description Features

$32,000

+ tax & licensing
$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

Excella Automotive Group

416-278-8957

2004 BMW 3 Series

2004 BMW 3 Series

2dr Cpe M3

2004 BMW 3 Series

2dr Cpe M3

Location

Excella Automotive Group

99 Brisbane Rd, North York, ON M3J 2K4

416-278-8957

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

222,272KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7775289
  VIN: WBSBL93484PN59157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 222,272 KM

Vehicle Description

VIN: WBSBL93484PN59157 Engine: 3.2L 6-cyl Mileage: 222272 km Exterior Color: Carbon Fiber Black Interior Color: Black Alcantara and Leather Safety: Cost Extra 6 Months/6000km powertrain warranty included with all cars we safety! Beautiful look BMW M3 Coupe E46! 3.2L straight 6 cylinder engine paired with rear wheel drive and manual transmission! Absolute joy to drive Vehicle comes with black leather and alcantara interior (originally equipped) OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS NO PROBLEM!!! WE APPROVE ALL! We welcome all trade-in vehicles, top dollar for your car! Good or bad condition! Excella Automotive - your one stop shop for all your automotive needs!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Manual
RWD

Excella Automotive Group

Excella Automotive Group

99 Brisbane Rd, North York, ON M3J 2K4

416-278-8957

