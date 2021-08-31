2004 BMW 3 Series

$32,000 + taxes & licensing 2 2 2 , 2 7 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7775289

7775289 VIN: WBSBL93484PN59157

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 222,272 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features Manual RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.