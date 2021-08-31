2004 BMW 3 Series

+ taxes & licensing
VIN: WBSBL93484PN59157 Engine: 3.2L 6-cyl Mileage: 222272 km Exterior Color: Carbon Fiber Black Interior Color: Black Alcantara and Leather Safety: Cost Extra 6 Months/6000km powertrain warranty included with all cars we safety! Beautiful look BMW M3 Coupe E46! 3.2L straight 6 cylinder engine paired with rear wheel drive and manual transmission! Absolute joy to drive Vehicle comes with black leather and alcantara interior (originally equipped) OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS NO PROBLEM!!! WE APPROVE ALL! We welcome all trade-in vehicles, top dollar for your car! Good or bad condition! Excella Automotive - your one stop shop for all your automotive needs!
